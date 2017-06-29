RTÉ Sport understands that Bray Wanderers' winger Dylan Connolly will put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal with Dundalk.

Connolly had been tracked by Dundalk after a fine first season on his return to Ireland with Bray Wanderers in 2016.

However, he signed a two-year contract at the Carlisle Grounds before Christmas to stave off interest from the champions.

But Stephen Kenny will now get his man and bring the winger to Oriel Park for what is believed to be an undisclosed fee.

The former Ipswich Town player will be eligible for Dundalk's Champions League qualifier against Rosenberg in July.