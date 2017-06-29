Jermain Defoe has completed a move to Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

The 34-year-old left Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

And the England striker returns to Bournemouth, where he had a successful loan spell early in his career.

Earlier this month, while on England duty, Defoe said the move to the south coast was happening.

He scored 18 times on a season-long loan at Bournemouth from West Ham in 2000-01 and netted in 10 successive matches.

It is understood Defoe will earn around £65,000 a week.

Former West Ham, Tottenham and Portsmouth striker Defoe joined the Black Cats in January 2015 but was unable to halt their slide into the Championship last term despite netting 15 Premier League goals.

The striker's signing could be the first deal of the week, with the likelihood of Chelsea defender Nathan Ake following in a £20million deal.

However, the Cherries are not interested in signing John Terry, who will be a free agent on Saturday, when the summer transfer window opens.