Former Celtic midfielder Joe Miller has apologised to Linfield over comments he made about the club, admitting he "got the grounds mixed up" when recounting a game he played for Aberdeen at Windsor Park in the mid-90s.

Miller played for the Bhoys for six years, between 1987 and 1993.

The Glasgow giants will play Linfield should the Irish Premiership side overcome San Marino's La Fiorita in their Champions League first-round qualifying game.

Miller, a former No 2 with Dundalk, told the Scottish Daily Record that he once played against Linfield at Windsor Park for the Dons in a friendly in 1995, claiming "there were red dots on us for the whole 90 minutes".

In a club statement, Linfield responded: "Linfield FC has no record of having played Aberdeen at Windsor Park or elsewhere in the entire decade Mr Miller refers to, whether in a friendly fixture, training game or otherwise.

"In fact, it appears that Linfield have never played against Aberdeen at all throughout our entire history."

Miller has now retracted the comments, telling the Scottish Daily Record: "During an interview last week with several members of the Scottish press I recounted an event, but I got the grounds mixed up. I realise that now.

"I mistakenly thought it was Windsor Park, but it wasn't.

"This event occurred over 25 years ago and my memory has let me down. I apologise to Linfield Football Club for any offence taken.

"These comments weren't intended to be a slight on the club or their fans."