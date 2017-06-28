Levadia Tallinn v Cork City, Pärnu, 4.30pm

Cork City are absolutely flying domestically, but boss John Caulfield is taking nothing for granted as they enter the choppy waters of Europa League qualification.

The Leesiders travel to Levadia Tallinn for the first leg of their first-round qualifier on the back of two wins since returning from the mid-season break: a 4-1 home triumph over Limerick and a hard-fought 2-1 victory away to Derry City last week.

They're 15 points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division with a game in hand and look home and hosed for the title.

Levadia come into the game on the back of a 3-0 cup win over Nõmme United, while their last league fixture was a 1-1 draw away to Sillamäe Kalev.

They are something of an unknown quantity, but Caulfield has been doing his homework.

"Obviously, we have done our research on Levadia," he said.

"They are second in the table and they have four or five very strong players. Morelli, the Brazilian on loan from Middlesbrough, is their playmaker.

"Their captain, the centre forward Hunt, is an Estonian international and gets a lot of goals for them. They are quick up front, very direct and they get the ball into the box.

"We have looked at them, they are very good going forward and create lots of chances. In my opinion, they look like a team that would be in the top four in our own league, and the intensity of the top games in the league here is similar to our own."

Team news

Alan Bennett has returned to light training and will be assessed closer to kick-off, while Steven Beattie is available again after injury. Johnny Dunleavy is the only confirmed absentee.