Longford Town have appointed former Ireland Under-21 international Neale Fenn as their new manager.

Fenn, who has worked as assistant manager with Drogheda United and Leyton Orient, takes over from Alan Mathews, who left the club recently by ‘mutual consent’.

Fenn takes over with Town in fifth place in the SSE Airtricity First Division, 14 points behind leaders Waterford United and ten clear of bottom placed Wexford Youths.

Fenn played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before returning home to play for Waterford United, Cork City, Bohemians, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers.

"I cannot wait to get started, meet the players and to get my ideas across before our next home game against Cabinteely on Saturday," he said.

"I am excited about the club’s ambitions and plans for the future. This club should be in the League Of Ireland Premier Division and it is my aim as manager to get us there."