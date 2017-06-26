Goals in each half from Dane Massey and Patrick McEleney gave Dundalk a comfortable win over struggling Galway United at Oriel Park.

Republic of Ireland internationals Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan paid a visit to their old stomping ground to take in the fixture and the former Dundalk heroes watched their old teammates make a positive start.

Horgan's younger brother, Colm, hacked a David McMillan effort off the line early on with Chris Shields' deflected follow-up just rolling the wrong side of Conor Winn's upright.

The hosts continued to pin Galway back and the breakthrough inevitably arrived in the 16th minute when Massey took advantage of some scandalous marking to plant a Michael Duffy corner past Winn.

The Tribesmen rarely ventured past the halfway line after that but despite being completely outplayed they restricted the champions to half chances for the remainder of the opening 45 minutes.

Robbie Benson dragged an effort wide of the upright while Sean Hoare just couldn't divert a volley on target.

Paddy Barrett should have doubled the lead two minutes into the second-half but he headed a Duffy corner over the top from close range.

The pelting rain ensured that the ball pinged around at high speed and Winn had to race from his line to deny McMillan after an incisive through pass from Shields cut the visitors open in the 57th minute.

Galway showed little signs that they were stirring into life with a Kevin Devaney ball just evading Faherty with the striker in the clear.

Stephen Kenny's side needed a second to put some breathing space between the teams and it finally arrived three minutes past the hour when McEleney fired home after a bout of pinball in the Galway box.

A raised flag denied Benson a place on the scoresheet but it mattered little as Dundalk cruised to the win.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Paddy Barrett, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; Michael Duffy (John Mountney 71), Patrick McEleney, Jamie McGrath (Thomas Stewart 84); David McMillan (Ciaran Kilduff 69).

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Stephen Folan, Lee Grace, Marc Ludden; Paul Sinnott, Alex Byrne; Gary Shanahan (Ronan Murray 71), Conor Melody (Aaron Conway 87), Kevin Devaney; Vinny Faherty (Owen McCormack 87).

Referee: Robert Harvey.