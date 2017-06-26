New Cork City signing Sean McLoughlin is hoping to play his part in the Leesiders' march towards the SSE Airtricity League title after putting pen to paper on an 18-month contract.

The defender, who previously played with the club at underage level, joins after a successful spell with UCC and he is planning to make an impact in the near future.

"I am obviously delighted to be here," McLaughlin, who impressed manager John Caulfield after being invited to train with the Turner's Cross outfit.

"It will be a step up coming from UCC, but I am looking forward to the challenge. City have been excellent this year, and hopefully I can fit in well. It will take a lot of hard work but I am looking forward to it."

NEW SIGNING | Defender Sean McLoughlin has signed for the club: https://t.co/nsayJPOlKJ #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/dKijUJXL3G — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) June 26, 2017

City boss John Caulfield was delighted to fight off interest from Scotland and England to secure McLaughlin's signature, saying: "We have been monitoring Sean for a while and we are delighted to get him, because he had an offer from an SPL club and a League One club as well.

"He can play left-back or left centre-back and he is very good on the ball.

"He is a guy who has come through UCC, who have done very well over the last few years.

"It is a big step up but he has done well in training. He is getting used to it and we see him as player who can step up to the mark very quickly, so we have high hopes for him."

