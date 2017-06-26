Former Holland international Frank De Boer has been formally confirmed as the new manager of Crystal Palace on a three-year contract.

He is the club's fifth manager in the past four years and arrives into the role after the abrupt resignation of Sam Allardyce last month.

"I am thrilled to be appointed as manager of Crystal Palace football club," De Boer was quoted as saying on the Crystal Palace website.

"It is a great honour to take charge of such an historic club, a club that is known around the world for its hugely proud and passionate fan base. This role is a hugely exciting opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started in the Premier League with the players and staff here in south London."

De Boer built his managerial reputation at Ajax, the club at which he also made his name as a player. He became youth team coach at Ajax in 2007 not long after his retirement from playing.

He was appointed manager in December 2010 following the resignation of Martin Jol. At that point Ajax were sat in fourth place in the Eredivisie and without a Dutch title since 2003-04.

De Boer promptly guided the aristocrats of Dutch football to four League titles in succession between 2011 and 2014.

He departed the club in May 2016 after finishing runners-up to PSV Einhoven for a second successive year.

He succeeded Roberto Mancini as Inter Milan manager at the beginning of last season but was sacked at the November after a string of poor results left Inter languishing in 12th spot in Serie A.

De Boer has said his ambition at Selhurst Park is to make Crystal Palace a "solid Premier League club."

"I am focusing on this job right now, not what happens in the future, that is unimportant," he said.

"I am just concerned with making Palace a solid Premier League club. I signed for three years, so normally I want to stay for three years, which normally means it is going well."

As a graduate of Ajax and having enjoyed a successful spell at Barcelona, the Dutchman is hopeful his methodology can work in the hustle and bustle of the English top flight.

"I have my own type of coaching and style of playing, we want to be dominant when we can, but also dominate when we don't have the ball," he said.

"Also for the fans, we must try to be attractive. Palace has a very enthusiastic and passionate fanbase, so they will want to see that."