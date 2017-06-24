Killian Brennan and Marc Griffin have left Drogheda United.

Brennan came to United Park back in January - joining up with his brothers Sean and Gavin - but he suffered a broken collarbone in their first game of the season at Galway United.

He'd failed to nail down a starting place upon his return to full fitness, and now his future lies elsewhere.

Griffin helped Pete Mahon's men to promotion last year, and scored in the 3-1 loss to Dundalk back in March.

He tweeted: "Just to clear thing up (I) wish Drogheda United the best of luck for the rest of the season and hope they stay up. I was not released I asked to leave."

Mahon's men suffered a 4-1 defeat to Shamrock Rovers on Friday night and are third from bottom in the Airtricity League Premier Division.