Cork City have announced that defender Ryan Delaney's loan spell at the club is to be extended.

Delaney arrived on loan from Burton Albion at the beginning of the season and is now set to remain at Turners Cross until the end of the 2017 season.

Delaney was yesterday named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association Player of the Month for May.

He has been part of a Cork City defence which has only conceded nine goals so far this season and in the month of May chipped in with three goals from five games.

The 20 year old defender began his career with his local club Wexford Youths before joining Championship side Burton Albion last summer.

Cork City manager John Caulfield welcomed the extension of the loan deal and praised Delaney's impact in the first half of the season.

He also offered particular thanks to Burton Albion manager Nigel Clough for his help in facilitating the arrangement.

"We are delighted to have extended Ryan’s loan until the end of the season. He came in under the radar before the start of the season and he settled in very quickly, having an immediate impact. He has gone from strength to strength and has become a vital cog in our team, as we can see from the clean sheets we have kept."

"As well as being a key part of our back five, he has also scored important goals for us and everyone can see that he is developing into a tremendous player. To keep him to the end of the season, with our position in the league and Europe coming up, is fantastic news for us. Also, with the disappointing news about Johnny Dunleavy’s injury in mind, it was very important for us to keep Ryan and I am very pleased that we have agreed this deal."

"I would like to thank Burton Albion, and Nigel Clough in particular, who have been fantastic to deal with, and I hope it is a relationship that we can build on, because Burton are a really good club to deal with."

"The fact that Ryan came to the club as a player unknown to many people and has just won the Soccer Writer’s Player of the Month award shows how well he has done, and we expect him to kick on now in the second half of the season and have an even bigger impact."