Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign Roma winger Mohamed Salah for a potential club-record fee.

Press Association Sport understands the Reds are set to pay in the region of £35million - which includes add-ons.

However, with some late negotiation over the finer details still to be done, the figure could move just beyond that mark and therefore eclipse the sum they paid Newcastle for Andy Carroll in January 2011.

Because of the ongoing talks it is understood Salah, contrary to reports, will not undergo a medical on Wednesday.

Liverpool had an initial offer of £28m for the 25-year-old rejected earlier this month but, having continued negotiations with the Serie A club, have now come to a settlement.

The Premier League club look to have landed Salah at the second attempt as three years ago they were outbid by Chelsea, with the winger moving to Stamford Bridge for £11m.

That move did not work out for him and, after loan spells at Fiorentina and Roma, he joined the latter for £13m last summer.

The pacy attacker scored 15 Serie A goals last season - making it 29 league goals in two years - and provided 11 assists as Roma finished third behind Juventus and Napoli.