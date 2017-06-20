Bundesliga runners-up RB Leipzig will be allowed to play in next season's Champions League, despite them being owned by the same company as Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg.

This would appear to break UEFA rules on the integrity of its competitions and had led many to speculate the German side would be blocked from taking part in a European club competition.

But on Tuesday it was announced that the adjudicatory chamber of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) has ruled the relevant rule, article 5, has not been breached.

In a statement, UEFA said: "Following a thorough investigation, and further to several important governance and structural changes made by the clubs (regarding corporate matters, financing, personnel, sponsorship arrangements, etc.), the CFCB deemed that no individual or legal entity had anymore a decisive influence over more than one club participating in a UEFA club competition."

UEFA added that the decision may be appealed against at the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 10 days and the situation will be monitored by the CFCB "to ensure that integrity rules are respected going forward".

If the CFCB had ruled the two clubs are controlled by the same entity - in this case, the Austrian-based energy drink firm Red Bull - Salzburg would have been allowed to compete in the Champions League, as they are champions and Leipzig are not.

Red Bull bought the Austrian side in 2005 and Salzburg have won eight titles since then.

Leipzig were created in 2009 when Red Bull bought the playing rights of fifth division side SSV Markranstadt with the aim of taking the rebranded team to Germany's top flight within eight years.

They managed that in the team's ninth year but the side was immediately successful, pipping Dortmund to second place behind Bayern Munich.

Leipzig have been dogged by controversy in Germany, though, as their ownership structure is anathema to the traditional model of membership-owned clubs.