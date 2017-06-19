Ciarán Kilduff said Dundalk have to be "happy enough" with drawing Rosenborg in the Champions League qualifying second round as the Lilywhites look to emulate last season's incredible European achievements.

Stephen Kenny's men fell at the final hurdle in their bid to make the group stages of Europe's premier competition, but only after scaring the life out of Legia Warsaw.

They went in to the Europa League group stages and despite not making the knockout stages, the Airtricity League Premier Division side looked right at home in the company of some big names.

After being paired with the Norwegian champions in Monday's draw, striker Kilduff admitted it could have been worse.

"These draws are always exciting as you’re always thinking of who you can get," he told the club's website.

"When you see teams like Celtic in the pot you maybe don’t want to draw them because of the class that they hold but then the other part of you thinks it would be such a great occasion.

"I think we have got to be happy enough with the draw in terms of our ambition to progress. We played (Icelandic outfit) FH Hafnarfjordur last year and turned them over in what was a tight game and I’d imagine Rosenborg will be something similar.

"They are a massive club with great history, they are always in around the group stages and qualifying stages and they’re always a tough opposition. We will take that draw and we will go and do our homework on them.

"We have some league games in between but it will be all systems go for that because on the back of last season it would be great to follow that up."

Dundalk are almost certain to relinquish their domestic crown to Cork City this year - the Leesiders are 18 points clear at the top of the table - but another European run is not beyond them.

Patrick McEleney feels last year's exploits have hardened Dundalk and given them the belief they need to take some notable scalps again: "It’s a big draw and Rosenborg are a good side from what I know of them.

"I think any team we could have faced would have been difficult but I’m excited and looking forward to it and I’ve no doubt it will be a good experience.

"I think the performances in Europe last season can only stand to us. We now have that belief to go and beat big teams so we’re really looking forward to it."