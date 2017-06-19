Linfield chairman Roy McGivern has said that a potential clash will Celtic will not be played on 12 July, and revealed the club would like to play the second leg away from home.

The Northern Irish Premiership champions have been drawn against La Fiorita of San Marino in the Champions League first qualifying round, and if they can hurdle that challenge they'll face Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys.

The first leg of that fixture is slated for 11/12 July, throwing up the possibility of a clash with Orange Order marches.

Both Celtic and Linfield are happy to avoid the date, with an early kick-off also a strong possibility.

"We’ve also had a chat with UEFA and we had ruled out July 12 for obvious reasons, purely from a practical point of view," McGivern said.

"Our preference is to play the home leg first, for financial reasons that’s obviously the best thing for us.

"At this stage the first leg would be on 11 July, potentially with an early kick-off but there are discussions going on at home now with the PSNI to see how that would be managed.

"That is the preferred option at the moment but there have been no discussions about switching the games at all.

"Celtic are relaxed about it and they seem happy enough to play in Belfast on 11 July."