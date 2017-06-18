Dundalk produced a derby demolition at United Park as they romped to a 6-0 win against Drogheda, but it was Patrick McEleney's gorgeous solo goal that brought the house down.

The silky Derryman oozes class and he stamped it all over the Lilywhites' resounding win just before half-time.

Skipping past tackle after Drogheda tackle, McEleney capped his run with a beautifully judged chip over the despairing dive of Stephen McGuinness to put his team 3-0 up.

The Drogs can't say they weren't warned - back in March, the 24-year-old waltzed through the St Pat's defence and lifted a sublime finish to the net at Oriel Park.