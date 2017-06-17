Neither Sligo Rovers or Galway United did much to ease their relegation worries as both sides played out a drab 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Jonah Ayunga had given Rovers the lead ten minutes in before a mistake from Micheál Schlingermann allowed Stephen Folan to net against his former club.

Galway looked the most likely to steal to the points late on despite being reduced to ten men when Marc Ludden picked up a second yellow card for what seemed to be dissent.

Sligo's Mick Leahy has shown an eye for goal recently with three goals in his previous four games for the Bit O'Red. The Dubliner went close to adding to his personal tally in the fourth minute but couldn't steer Kieran Sadlier's cross past Conor Winn, as he slid in to meet the winger's cross.

Kenyan striker Ayunga hasn't displayed the form many Rovers fans expected of him this term. But the Brighton loanee showed his ability as he fired Sligo into an early lead. Sadlier's cross field ball released Liam Martin who showed patience and control to send the powerful Ayunga through on goal. With just Folan for attention, the 20-year-old cut inside before firing between Winn's legs for his fourth of the year.

Rovers' lead lasted barely a quarter of an hour however as a Schlingermann clanger offered Galway a pathway back into this one.

The Mayo man failed to hold on to Ludden's protracted throw-in. The ball landing at the foot of the grateful Folan who became the seventh former Rovers player to net against Sligo this season as he lashed home from six yards.

Martin was involved again just past the half hour. His bending effort twisting past Winn's far post. While the Donegal man forced a strong hand from Winn two minutes from the break as Rovers finished the half the stronger.

Saldier's superb performances have left Sligo fans purring this year but the talented attacker let himself down early in the second half. He seemed to have plenty of time to take Ayunga's floated cross into his stride but instead lashed at the ball with his right foot, badly mis-hitting his effort with time and space available to him.

United's Ronan Murray volleyed over from 20 yards on 69 minutes as the game became laboured and lacked conviction in either final third.

Galway failed to capitalise on a late series of corners and were reduced to ten men two minutes into added time. Referee Graham Kelly issuing Ludden his second yellow after the full back reacted angrily to a decision from the Cork man.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Mick Leahy, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Regan Donelon; Liam Martin, Craig Roddan (Gary Boylan 78), John Russell, Kieran Sadlier; Raffaele Cretaro (Mikey Place 87); Jonah Ayunga.

Galway United: Conor Winn; Colm Horgan, Stephen Folan, Lee Grace, Marc Ludden; Gary Shanahan (Conor Melody 90), Paul Sinnott, Alex Byrne, Kevin Devaney; Ronan Murray; Vinny Faherty (Padraic Cunningham 90).

Referee: Graham Kelly