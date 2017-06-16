Charlton Athletic appeared to be drawn twice in a draw for the first round of the League Cup on Friday after a technical error resulting in confusion during the event in Bangkok.



The list of fixtures released by the English Football League (EFL) showed Charlton drawn away to Exeter but also hosting Cheltenham Town.



The summary graphic also wrongly showed AFC Wimbledon playing Swindon Town, while Forest Green Rovers clarified on Twitter that they would play Milton Keynes Dons at home, rather than Wolverhampton Wanderers away as the graphic suggested.



The EFL apologised in a statement for "a number of third party technical issues" during the coverage of the draw for the tournament, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup.



"There were inaccuracies as a result of human error in the live graphics output, which resulted in confusion and incorrect ties being displayed on screen," EFL said in a statement.



"In addition, some users did experience difficulties in accessing the stream on certain external platforms. Both issues are currently under investigation.



"The EFL can confirm that the draw was not compromised in any way and all clubs have received confirmation of their round one ties."



It has since been confirmed that Charlton Athletic will play Exeter City away from home, while Oxford United, the team absent from the draw due to Charlton Athletic being selected twice, will host Cheltenham Town.

The draw was held in Bangkok and was streamed live on Facebook at 1.00pm European time. It is not the first time that a League Cup draw has been conducted abroad.

Most famously, the draw for the quarter-final of the 1992 League Cup - then known as the Rumbelows Cup - was conducted in Trump Tower in New York with future American President Donald Trump calling out the numbers.

