Derby have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee.

The length of the 24-year-old's contract has not been specified, but he will be returning to the club where he made 38 appearances during a loan spell in the 2013/14 season.

Wisdom has agreed personal terms with Derby and will undergo a medical when he returns from holiday later this month, the club announced on their official website.

He becomes the second new arrival at Derby this summer after Rams boss Gary Rowett signed fellow defender Curtis Davies from Hull last week.

Wisdom has also had loan spells with West Brom and Norwich and spent time with Red Bull Salzburg last season where helped the Austrian club win the league and cup double.

Playing at right-back, he was part of the Derby team which reached the Championship play-off final under Steve McClaren where they lost 1-0 to QPR at Wembley.

Meanwhile Brighton have agreed the signing of Australian goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia.

The newly-promoted Seagulls say the undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old is a club record.

Ryan has agreed a five-year contract and replaces David Stockdale, who left the Amex Stadium to join Birmingham earlier this week.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said on the club website: "I'm delighted that we've been able to attract Mathew to the club, and he will certainly be an excellent addition to the squad in time for our first season in the Premier League.

"We're very much looking forward to working with him for the season ahead.

"For somebody of Mathew's age, he has very good experience, having played in the top divisions in Australia, Belgium and Spain.

"He has also competed in European competition and made a number of appearances at international level."