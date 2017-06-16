Graham Gartland has taken up the role of assistant manager at Dundee Football Club. The 33 year old has left his position as youth-team coach and community officer at Shamrock Rovers.

During his playing career Gartland spent time in Scotland. He was part of the youth set-up at Dundee United and also spent four years with St. Johnstone.

"I’m delighted to have Graham on board. He is someone I have known for a number of years and will be a great addition to club," said Dundee manager Neil McCann.

"He knows Scottish football, has sound opinions on the game, but most importantly, he is a man who shares the same values and principles that I aim to instill into the team."

Gartland retired from playing at the end of the 2013 season, aged just 30.

He won eight honours over the course of his playing career, including three FAI Cup medals in row between 2003 and 2005, the first two being won with Longford Town and the last of the three coming after his move to Drogheda United.

He was an integral part of Paul Doolin's League title winning Drogheda United side in 2007.

Having spent a couple of seasons at Dundee United as a teenager, Gartland returned to Scotland in 2008, playing for both St. Johnstone and Ross County over the course of four seasons.

He returned to the League of Ireland to play for Shamrock Rovers in 2012 before finishing his career with Shelbourne in 2013.

Dundee finished 10th in the Scottish Premiership in the 2016-17 season, two spots above automatic relegation and one place above being sucked into a promotion/relegation playoff.