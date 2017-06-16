Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of centre forward Benny Igiehon from English club Scarborough Athletic.

The Swiss striker will join the Bit O'Red on July 1 subject to international clearance.

The 23-year-old, who was Scarborough's top goalscorer last season, has been training with the Sligo first team all week.

He said "this is a fantastic football club with a lot of history and I am honoured to have signed for the club. I cannot wait to help the team move up the league table, which is where the club belongs."

Sligo boss Gerard Lyttle is delighted to have secured the signing of Igiehon and added: "Benny is a real physical presence and has a quick turn of pace.

"He is a player who has the potential to go on and do great things for Sligo Rovers. I am very pleased to have secured his signature and I am very excited for the supporters of this football club."

Elsewhere, Galway United have signed 22-year-old Eoin McCormack from Ballinasloe Town.