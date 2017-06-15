Everton have completed the signing of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club record £30million fee.

The 23-year-old, who is currently with the England Under-21s preparing for the European Championships in Poland, has agreed a five-year deal.

Pickford told evertonfc.com: "It's great to sign for the club.

"Last season was my first in the Premier League so to get this opportunity with Everton now, to be able to go forward with my career and show everyone what I can do is unbelievable."

Pickford has joined the Toffees for an initial £25million which could rise to £30million with add-ons, which would eclipse the £28million deal the Merseysiders struck with Chelsea for striker Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Having suffered relegation with Sunderland, Pickford is glad to be back in the top-flight so soon.

He said: "It's a great club, a massive club and I think it's a great opportunity and the right time for me to come to Everton and show what I can do.

"This is an exciting time for the club and for me, too, with the ambition being shown. I just want to be the best I can be to help."

Meanwhile, Leicester have signed defender Harry Maguire from Hull for an undisclosed fee, thought to be in the region of £17million.

The 24-year-old had a year remaining on his contract at Hull but following the club's relegation from the Premier League he has joined the Foxes on a five-year deal.

Maguire becomes the club's first signing since Craig Shakespeare agreed a three-year deal as full-time Leicester boss last week.

He will link up with his new team-mates in early July ahead of Leicester's pre-season training camp in Austria.

He told LCFC TV: "It's obviously a very exciting time for myself. Once I had my eyes on this club I always wanted to join.

"Thankfully I'm here, so I can't wait to get the season started and kick on.

"There were a number of clubs interested, but when I met the manager here he pretty much swayed it into the direction of this club. He showed me the way that the club is going. It's on the up and it looks very promising for the future, so credit to the gaffer.

"You can see that with the structure of the club it's going to look upwards rather than down, so that was a big reason why. As soon as I knew there was an interest, I wanted to jump at the opportunity."