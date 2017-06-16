Drogheda United v Dundalk, United Park, 7.45pm

The Drogs are out for revenge against their near neighbours in the Louth derby and come into this one on the back of three successive draws, sitting a point above the relegation zone.

Drogheda lost 3-1 at Oriel Park back in March but will hope to capitalise on the reigning champions' relative patchiness this term.

Stephen Kenny's are second but a massive 18 points behind Cork City, who already look like champions elect. If they're to have any hope of pulling off an astonishing title charge, they cannot slip-up here.

It’s been three years since the Drogs last enjoyed a derby win.

Team news

Drogheda United: Kevin Farragher, Lloyd Buckley and Gavin Brennan are out, though Richie Purdy and Killian Brennan are back in the frame.

Dundalk: The Lilywhites have an almost a fully fit squad to choose from with Steven Kinsella (back) the only absentee. John Mountney and Shane Grimes return after injuries.

Gaffer talk

Pete Mahon (Drogheda United)

"I’m really looking forward to the game. We’ll have the fans behind us and the derby atmosphere is always electric. I think it’s important if we could get the first goal as it’ll give us that belief to kick on that we’ve been lacking the last few weeks."

Stephen Kenny (Dundalk)

"Derbies tend to be frenetic affairs. We have to earn the right to win. We know that. We have to earn the right to win every game and this week is no different. The players trained well last week and they are in good form. We are looking forward to the derby and we want to get the victory."

Bray Wanderers v Derry City, Carlisle Grounds, 7.45pm

Third takes on fourth when Derry travel to Bray, who have hit a wobble in the last five games.

Harry Kenny's men are winless in that period and the mid-season break probably came at the right time for them, proving an opportunity to regroup and go again.

The Candystripes haven't lost in their last 10 league games, and sit a point ahead of their hosts ahead of this one.

Team news

Bray Wanderers: The Seagulls will have to cope without the suspended duo of Dylan Connolly and John Sullivan, with both serving one-game bans for reaching five yellow cards.

Derry City: City will hope that Rory Patterson will be available on the bench, but it is likely to be too soon for the experienced striker after a long lay-off. Mikhail Kennedy is also out for the Candystripes.

Gaffer talk

Harry Kenny (Bray)

"We’re looking forward to getting back to league action after the mid-season break.The break was very much welcomed after playing five games in two weeks.We need to improve our results and stop conceding goals if we’re to maintain our position in the table starting with a positive performance against Derry."

Kenny Shiels (Derry)

"New players coming into the squad has given a freshness to our thinking and a renewed competition for places. We lost 3-2 to Bray earlier in the season but I consider it to be one of our best performances. They have good players and they are especially tough to beat at their own ground so we will have to be at our best."

St Pat's v Bohemians, Richmond Park, 7.45pm

St Pat's be looking to build on their 1-1 draw two weeks ago against Shamrock Rovers, and their 4-0 victory away to the Gypsies earlier in the season as they aim to move up the table.

Liam Buckley's men are second bottom and they desperately need the morale boost a win - and three points - would provide.

Bohs sit in seventh having drawn 0-0 with Drogheda two weeks ago and a Dublin derby win would see them looking upwards rather than over their shoulder at the struggles below.

Team news

St Pat's: Darren Dennehy is still out but otherwise the hosts have a full squad to choose from.

Bohs: Suspended duo Lorcan Fitzgerald and Dylan Hayes are out. Ismahil Akinade has stepped up his rehabilitation from surgery to remove his spleen but is still not ready for first-team action. Eoin Wearen (cruciate) remains sidelined. Striker Steo Donnelly, signed from Usher Celtic, is not yet eligible to play.

Gaffer talk

Liam Buckley (St Pat's)

"We performed well the last day out in Dalymount against Bohs, but I’m sure Keith Long will have them really fired up for this in order to bounce back from that particular result. Inchicore is always buzzing on a Dublin derby night so it should make for a good game."

Keith Long (Bohs)

"We could have done without the mid-season break, I don't really see the point of it. But it's a good game to start back with. It's a Dublin derby and Richmond Park is a great surface to play on."

Cork City v Limerick, Turner's Cross, 8pm

Limerick manager Neil McDonald says "the pressure is all on Cork" as he prepares for his first Munster derby in charge at Turner’s Cross tonight.

The sixth-placed Shannonsiders return from the mid-season break with the most difficult fixture in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they face unbeaten leaders Cork City, who have dropped just two points all season and won all of their eight outings at home.

The teams have already met twice this season, in the league (March) and League Cup (April), with Cork recording two 3-0 wins at the Markets Field.

On Limerick’s last trip to Turner’s Cross in August 2015, they bagged a 3-2 victory with the winner coming from then 18-year-old Paudie O’Connor.

Team news

Cork City: Ryan Delaney is extremely doubtful after picking up an ankle knock, while there is also a concern over Steven Beattie.

Limerick: have a number of fitness concerns but those will be given every opportunity to make it

Gaffer talk

John Caulfield (Cork City)

"We have to make sure that we can give a performance like the one we put in against Dundalk, and if we can play at that level and intensity, then I will be very happy. If we don’t, or we switch off, then it will be a tricky match for us."

Neil McDonald (Limerick)

"Everyone keeps on telling me this is a Munster Derby, so it’s important that we try to perform well against the top team in the league, and if we can get some points that would be fantastic. We would only be the second team to do that and that will make us feel good about ourselves and give us huge confidence for the rest of the season."

Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Park, 8pm

The hosts are eighth in the table on 18 points but are among five sides separated by just four points, so a win against an in-form Rovers would be a welcome lift.

Boss Ollie Horgan has tipped Rovers to qualify for Europe, but a feisty derby with St Pat's has cost them the availability of Graham Clarke, who scored and then saw red in that 1-1 draw.

Team news

Finn Harps: Damian McNulty, Ethan Boyle, Caolan McAleer and Danny Morrissey are all suspended for Finn Harps, with injury doubts over Eddie Dsane, Barry Molloy.

Shamrock Rovers: Paul Corry (injured), David McAllister (serving a two-game ban) and Graham Clarke (also suspended, for three games) are unavailable.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

"The players have had a good break, I think it was important they had a week off, mentally and physically, that they switch off and get away from each other for a few days and obviously come back and train and be ready to go for Friday."

Ollie Horgan (Finn Harps)

"I have no doubt that Shamrock Rovers with their big squad will be strong enough to secure a European place come the end of the season. They won well here in Ballybofey last season and got the better of us in Tallaght back in March. We will really have to be at the very top of our form to get anything out of this game."