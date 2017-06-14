Roma have warned Liverpool they are not "a supermarket" and there will be no bargain buy for winger Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have been in talks with the Serie A side for several weeks over the Egypt international after having an opening bid of £28m rejected.

Roma's valuation of the 24-year-old is far in excess of Liverpool's and it is understood the price being quoted to the Merseysiders is more than the €40m euros (£35m) being reported in Italy.

Sporting director Monchi, confirming the interest in Salah, said they would not be forced into selling below their valuation of the player but did not rule out Salah leaving.

"For Salah there is an offer from an English club but the price will be set by Roma, not the buyers," he told a press conference for the presentation of new coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

"As I've said before, Roma is not a supermarket. Roma is a team that will represent Italy in Europe.

"We came second in Serie A and our idea is to keep as good a team as possible.

"At the same time no club exists that does not sell players."