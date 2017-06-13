Arsenal players are glad manager Arsene Wenger has signed a new two-year deal with the club, midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said, adding that the intense media speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future was 'hard' for the team.



Wenger had said the uncertainty over his future hurt Arsenal's chances of success last season and Ramsey agrees with the manager and is relieved that the Frenchman has extended his 21-year reign at the Emirates.



"It is hard when all that speculation is going on," Ramsey told British media. "As a player, you try to put it to the back of your mind but obviously you are not sure what is happening.



"We're glad now that it has finally been announced he's staying. We're all happy.



"Hopefully now we can start the season strongly and have a real good go, not just for ourselves but for him as well."



Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season.