Wales defender Chris Gunter believes history is on their side as they look to make a late sprint at World Cup qualification.

Wales remain four points adrift of the Republic of Ireland and Serbia in Group D, with time fast running out on the road to Russia.

Sunday's draw in Serbia was the side's fifth in succession - the first time Wales have managed such a sequence in their 141-year history - and would suggest that winning the last four games to top the group seems an unlikely finish in the autumn.

But Gunter believes Wales will draw inspiration from Euro 2016 when they overcame Slovakia, Russia, Northern Ireland and Belgium to reach the semi-final.

"We won four games in a short space of time last summer, so this team is more than capable of winning four games," Gunter said.

"I think there'll be a bit of positivity around us now after the Serbia result.

"People were writing us off because of the players we were missing coming to a tough place.

"So when we meet up next season I think there will be a real drive, because I think it's in our hands if we win the four games.

"The top two have still got to play each other, and we're in a position now where we've been away to those teams. We're still massively in it."

Wales were without their star player Gareth Bale in Belgrade as the Real Madrid forward was serving a one-match suspension.

But Bale was not the only senior player missing as James Collins, Neil Taylor, Andy King and Hal Robson-Kanu were also absent for one reason or another.

"The team has shown when players come out, people are ready to step in and do the job," midfielder Joe Allen said.

"You can't fault the effort right through this campaign, especially the three away games.

"Or the results in many ways. Ireland and Serbia have not been beaten, yet we've picked up points from both away from home."

Allen will be the next Wales player to miss out, at home to Austria in September, after receiving his second booking of the competition in Belgrade.

"I'm disappointed to miss the next game," Allen said.

"I really struggled to stay out of the referee's book.

"But from my point of view, I'm really confident that the lads will do the job against Austria."