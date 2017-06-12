Derry City manager Kenny Shiels has bolstered his squad with three new signings.

19-year old Eoin Toal, a former Northern Ireland schoolboy international, arrives at the Brandywell from NIFL side Armagh City. He has signed a three-year deal.

Former Rangers defender Darren Cole has also been drafted in as cover until the end of the season. The 25-year old can operate at full back or centre back and most recently played for Broxburn Athletic.

And 20-year old winger Jamie McIntyre arrives from nearby Institute, who finished second in the NIFL Championship.

Derry City currently lie in third spot in the SSE Airticity League Premier Division, three points behind Dundalk but a whopping 21 points off leaders Cork City.

They travel to the Carlisle Grounds to take on Bray Wanderers on Friday evening.