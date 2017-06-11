Republic of Ireland fullback Robbie Brady feels he has a point to prove when his side take on Austria in a crunch World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland welcome Austria to Dublin knowing that a win would go a long way towards helping them to the 2018 World Cup and would all but end the visitors’ hopes of qualifying.

Martin O’Neill’s men claimed a crucial 1-0 win away to Austria in November but Brady picked up a suspension in that game which ruled him out of March’s qualifier with Wales, a game which ended 0-0.

What made it worse for Brady was the fact that he was unaware going into the away game with Austria that he was a booking away from a yellow card.

It has been nearly seven months without a competitive international game for the Burnley man and he’s ready to make up for lost time.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "It wasn’t mentioned before [the Austria game] and in the game we were 1-0 up and the ball went out of play.

"There was a man running in behind me and in my head I had to kick it away otherwise they would have broke and there was an opportunity for them, so at the time it was the right decision but afterwards it was the wrong decision.

"But there wasn’t too much damage done over it so we’re in a good position."

Despite having no chance of playing against Wales, the Burnley man still spent two weeks training with the Ireland squad, pointing towards the sense of unity that O’Neill has helped to build in the squad.

"I’m not good watching games," he admitted. "I spent a full two weeks in training and wanted to be around knowing I couldn’t play. It was a tough one to watch but the lads did well and came out with a decent result.

"I managed to get the other game, a friendly against Iceland and it’s just been a waiting game for this one."

In a similar manner, Seamus Coleman has been part of the Ireland camp this week, despite being ruled out of action until next year with a broken leg he suffered against Wales.

Brady hailed Coleman’s influence around the dressing room and claimed that just having him around the squad in the build-up to the Austria game, has been a big boost.

"It’s excellent. The lads came back into the hotel last night and we saw him sitting there which was brilliant.

"We knew he was coming in but just to see him there in the flesh and to see how good he looks was great, he looks fit.

"Everything about the man is just full of positivity so to have him back around the place is fantastic.

"I think it’ll do him the world of good coming in and seeing the lads and being part of it. And it’ll do the lads the world of good seeing him coming in so it was a great thing to see."

Brady celebrates his Euro 2016 goal against Italy

With Coleman sidelined for such a long time the captain’s armband has been up for grabs. Jon Walters led Ireland against Uruguay in the 3-1 friendly victory last week while Brady was also named skipper in a friendly with Iceland.

Brady may be in contention to wear the armband against Austria, but he admits that it will only be a short-term thing, and that Coleman is still considered the skipper.

"It was a dream come through for me to put the armband on and lead the team out and I really enjoyed it.

"There are some experienced lads in the team now who would all jump at the chance to be captain of their country.

"It’s up to the manager at the end of the day but whoever does get the task, everyone will be behind them.

"Seamus has been an excellent captain since he took over the role and whoever is captain for this brief spell, I’m sure it’ll be waiting for Seamus when he gets back."

Whoever does lead Ireland out, Brady is confident that the side will put on a big display and he warned Austria that they’ll have to produce something special to get anything from the game.

"It’s a massive one and we’ll just do what we always do, we’ll go out and give 100%. We’ll be strong, we’ll be fit and we’ll be raring to go.

"Austria will definitely have to be at the races because we’re not going to let them have an easy game."

Watch Republic of Ireland v Austria live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 4pm today, including an extended interview with Robbie Brady by Tony O'Donoghue