Jonathan Walters will lead the Republic of Ireland into battle against Austria on Sunday after the Stoke City man confirmed he's fit and raring to go.

Victory for Martin O'Neill's men at the Aviva Stadium would leave Austria seven points behind Ireland in Group D with four games to play.

It would effectively kill their hopes of making it to Russia, while also leaving the Irish in terrific shape.

Walters was forced to sit out training mid-week with a knee niggle, but the 33-year-old attacker - described by O'Neill as "our talisman" - has fully recovered.

"I’m feeling fine," Walters said on Saturday. "I trained the last few days and I’m raring to go."

That was music to his manager's ears, as he sang the praises of the battle-hardened frontman: "Jon was our talisman in the European qualification (campaign).

"Unfortunately, he picked up an injury just before the competition started. He played little bits here and there but overall wasn’t properly fit.

"It’s nice to have him on board. He has been terrific since I’ve come in and even before that. He’s a great warrior for us but, more than that, he’s got ability and he’s helped us immensely in the last couple of years."

Cyrus Christie will also start in Dublin.

The Derby County full-back was brilliant in last Sunday's 3-1 friendly defeat of Uruguay, slotting home a fine individual goal to cap a strong performance.

He'll fill the considerable void left by Seamus Coleman, who broke his leg in Ireland's last qualification game, against Wales, back in March.

