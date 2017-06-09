Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been released by Manchester United, the Premier League have announced.

Ibrahimovic was named on the official list of players let go by England's top-flight clubs after United chose - to date - not to renew the Swede's 12-month contract, which expires on June 30, or take up the option to extend it by a year.

The striker scored 28 goals for United following his move last summer but his future was thrown into doubt by a season-ending knee injury in April.

Veteran Ireland international goalkeeper Shay Given was also released by his club after Stoke opted against extending his contract.

John Terry has also been confirmed as a free agent after leaving Chelsea while Gael Clichy, Jesus Navas, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero are all among those released by Manchester City.

Ibrahimovic, however, is the the stand-out name given the 35-year-old was one of the stars of the 2016-17 season, which was his first in England after a decorated career on the continent.

He scored twice at Wembley as United beat Southampton 3-2 to win the EFL Cup in February and notched a hat-trick against St Etienne in the last 32 of the Europa League, before Jose Mourinho's men went on to clinch another major trophy.

But Ibrahimovic is not expected to return from injury until early 2018, by which time he will be 36 and have spent half a season as an expensive absentee.

Terry's departure from Chelsea is no surprise after the 36-year-old bid an elaborate farewell at Stamford Bridge last month while City's ageing quintet have also been sacrificed as Pep Guardiola continues to overhaul his squad this summer.

Elsewhere, Yaya Sanogo has been released by Arsenal while Arouna Kone at Everton and Fraizer Campbell at Crystal Palace have also not been offered new deals.

Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League looks to have prompted a shake-up of their first team squad with Victor Anichebe, Sebastian Larsson, Joleon Lescott, John O'Shea and Steven Pienaar all deemed surplus to requirements.