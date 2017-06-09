"You go out on that pitch and you put your body on the line."

The fighting talk of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane, who issued a battle cry to the Ireland players ahead of Sunday’s vital World Cup clash with Austria.

And the former Manchester United captain, also used Seamus Coleman’s presence to emphasise the commitment levels that are required if Ireland have a chance of winning this Aviva encounter.

Ireland’s injured skipper Coleman was on hand at FAI headquarters this morning to show his support for his team-mates ahead of the match – the Everton defender is ruled out of action for the foreseeable future following his horrific leg break in Ireland’s last qualifier, the 0-0 draw with Wales in March.

"You go out on that pitch and you put your body on the line. You have to be able to accept whatever goes on, like Seamus breaking his leg," said Keane, speaking at this afternoon’s press conference in Abbotstown.

"People have done a lot more for their country than breaking their legs. People have died for their country, so we want them to put their bodies on the line and give everything they’ve got.

"That’s my mindset when I’m working with a group of players. We’re going into battle on Sunday, be ready to put your body on the line like Seamus did. You’ve got to follow that."

Coleman was in good spirits at the this morning’s workout and while Keane lamented the fact that the Donegal man was unavailable for selection, he believed that his arrival gave his team-mates a real lift ahead of the qualifier.

"It’s nice to see Seamus around the place," said Keane.

"He’s been in since last night and it’s good to catch up with him. It looks like his recovery is going well and he looks in good spirits so it’s nice to have him amongst the players.

"I think they’re all glad to see him. Unfortunately he’s not available to play but hopefully he will be back in a few months. The important thing is that his recovery is going really well, but it’s nice to see him."

The full squad trained this morning, which was a good sign for both Stephen Ward and Jonathan Walters who have been struggling with knee injuries.

Alan Browne, Andy Boyle and John Egan have all left the squad ahead of Sunday’s clash, as the manager believes that he is well covered in the centre of defence and in midfield.

Keane was in no humour to talk about anything other than his own side and wasted no time deflecting the obligatory Zlatan Ibrahimovic question.

"I’m not here to talk about Manchester United. You’ve got the wrong man. I’m here with Ireland," blurted Keane before the full question had even been posed.

And the Ireland assistant was just as reticent when it came to discussing Sunday’s opponents and their perceived weakened squad.

Austria are missing several key players through injury and suspension, however, Keane believes that their squad is still full of quality and expects the players that come into to team will be eager to impress.

"They are a good team and they probably thought that they should have got a result at the end of it," said Keane, talking about Ireland’s 1-0 win in Vienna last November.

"They had a great chance and probably should have equalised.

"We are under no illusions about how tough the game is.

"I don’t ever remember us being involved and having an easy game. Every game is tough for us and we know that we have to be at our very, very best with and without the ball, and hopefully – which we didn’t do against Wales – produce one or two bits of quality that would get us the right result.

"But the players and the manager know it is going to be a tough, tough game."

Keane also believes that this Austria side would relish the chance to come to Dublin to play Ireland, and Martin O’Neill’s assistant even stated that if he was in the Austria team, he would fancy his chances of winning in Dublin.

"Do you not think that the new players that might come in for them will be really hungry," said Keane.

"Do you not think they will want to do well for their country?

"Do you think for one second we are going to underestimate anybody?

"Forget about it. We are in for a really tough game.

"I think, if I was in their camp, I would be looking forward to playing Ireland. For it’s a way for them to get back on track.

"I don’t think they’ll be frightened of playing Ireland in Dublin, they’ll probably fancy their chances and rightly so.

"We have got to make sure we are ready, ready for battle, we’re going to war with them and that’s it.

"Let’s see what happens on Sunday."

You can watch live coverage of Ireland-Austria on RTÉ2 Television, listen to live coverage on RTÉ 2fm and you can follow the match live on RTÉ online