Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of former Scotland Under-21 international Rhys McCabe on a contract to the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

McCabe spent the last two seasons at Dunfermline and has also played for Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth.

The midfielder scored five goals in 38 appearance for Dunfermline in the last two seasons and now joins Gerard Lyttle’s men.

Meanwhile, Bohemians have added non-league player Stephen Donnelly after an outstanding season in the AUL Premier A Division.

The 24-year-old was wanted by a number of clubs after scoring 24 goals for Usher Celtic and opted for the Bohs having supported the club as a youngster.

He said: "I really can’t wait to play for that jersey, it will mean a lot.

"I’ve had the best year of football this year with Usher and I owe everything to everyone at the club but I’m looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to a higher level now."