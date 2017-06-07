SSE Airtricity League sides Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers have been formally announced as two new participants in the Scottish Irn-Bru Cup in the 2017-18 season.

Following UEFA approval, as the SSE Airtricity League’s highest-ranked non-European participants in 2016, Sligo Rovers and Bray Wanderers will compete in the competition along with the Northern Ireland’s Crusaders and Linfield, and Welsh sides The New Saints and Gap Connah’s Quay at the second round stage.

The competition will see the two SSE Airtricity League sides also potentially compete against Scottish Championship, League One and League Two clubs, as well as Scottish Premiership Under-20 sides.

The first round draw will take place on 27 June, with full competition format details to be announced in due course.