Belfast's Windsor Park is among the stadiums under consideration by UEFA to host the 2019 Super Cup.

The governing body revealed seven grounds have lodged bids to stage the contest between the Champions League winners and the Europa League victors that year, with stadia in Albania, France, Israel, Kazakhstan, Poland and Turkey also vying for selection alongside Windsor Park.

The full refurbishment of Northern Ireland and Linfield's home was only completed last season and FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present to watch the first international at the renovated home in October when Northern Ireland eases past San Marino 4-0.

Although Windsor Park only boasts a capacity of just over 18,000, UEFA have recently shown a willingness to stage the Super Cup at smaller venues in other countries, with Skopje in Macedonia hosting the next edition between Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer.

UEFA also confirmed which stadiums are in contention to host the 2019 Champions League and Europa League finals.

Atletico Madrid's new ground could stage the Champions League final that year, as could the Olympic Stadium in Baku, which is also in the running for the Europa League showpiece along with Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul.

The 2019 Women's Champions League final will be held at either the Ferencvaros Arena in Hungary or the Astana Arena in Kazakhstan.

A UEFA committee will reveal where the four games will be staged on 21 September.