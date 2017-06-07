Double-winning head coach Massimiliano Allegri has committed his future to Juventus just days after suffering a heavy defeat in the Champions League final.

The 49-year-old Italian, who guided Juve to the Serie A title and Coppa Italia glory only to watch his team lose to Real Madrid in Saturday's European Cup final in Cardiff, will remain in charge until 2020.

A statement published on Juve's official website on Wednesday read: "Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his relationship with Juventus until June 30, 2020.

"Since his arrival in July 2014, he has allowed the team to continue on its path of growth in Italy, which began three years earlier, and increasingly consolidate its position as a top European team.

"In this case there is nothing better than to let the statistics do the talking: under his leadership, in Italy Juventus have won three league titles, three Italian Cups and one Italian Super Cup, thus rewritten the history of Italian football, having won six consecutive league titles and three national cups one after the other: a triple double.

"And then in Europe, where Juventus, with two Champions League finals in three seasons and fifth place in the UEFA rankings, is now one of the most acclaimed teams.

"In other words, Juve and Allegri have grown up together. They are continuing to do so."

Allegri, who won the Scudetto with AC Milan in 2011, was widely regarded as an unpopular appointment when he succeeded the successful Antonio Conte at Juve three years ago.

However, he soon won the Bianconeri faithful round by winning the league in his first season, which ended with a Champions League final appearance against Barcelona that Juve lost 3-1.

He won the Coppa Italia in 2015, too, and made it another league and cup double in his second year in the Turin dugout.

In May the Bianconeri sealed their sixth straight Scudetto - an Italian record - and the third under Allegri, while an impressive European campaign secured another shot at continental glory.

Juve lost in Cardiff, though, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice in a 4-1 Real victory.

Critics suggested Allegri might seek a new challenge, but following talks with the Juventus hierarchy he has decided to sign a contract tying him to the Allianz Stadium for the next three seasons.