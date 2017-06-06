The English FA has issued life bans to England supporters for the first time ever after two supporters club members made Nazi gestures in Germany.

March's friendly in Dortmund brought the worst out of some supporters, with poor behaviour in the city centre continuing inside Signal Iduna Park.

Some booed the German national anthem and sung distasteful songs referring to the First and Second World Wars, with two fans' appalling behaviour landing them lifetime bans from the England Supporters Travel Club - the first time the sanction has been used.

One individual was spotted doing a Nazi salute in the away end, with another seen making an Adolf Hitler moustache and cut throat gestures towards the German fans.

In all, 27 members have seen their ESTC membership suspended for varying lengths of time, with six handed written warnings and another case still pending.

The boorish, alcohol-fuelled actions have embarrassed the governing body and nation as a whole, with the FA aware that some England fans' behaviour is among the worst in international football.

FA chairman Greg Clarke condemned the "inappropriate, disrespectful and disappointing" behaviour after March's friendly, with the governing body understood to be concerned about the new generation of louts.

A new generation of supporters, mainly male fans aged between 18 and 25, are felt to be treating England matches like a stag do, behaving differently to the old maximum-risk Category C hooligans.

Actions against such fans have been welcomed by many members, with around 100 sending positive responses within an hour of the ESTC's request for information.

The body is the only way to obtain tickets for the away end at England matches, with tickets required to be collected in the host city before the game.

Factors such as the team's on-field success and locations of matches means the ESTC membership is at its lowest in a long time, although the 8,000 members are expected to swell ahead of next year's World Cup.

All applicants are vetted upon application and the number joining has increased ahead of the trips to Germany and Scotland.

England have an allocation of 4,761 for Saturday's trip to Hampden Park, where the FA is introducing new measures in a bid to curb anti-social behaviour.

Like seen at club level, stewards that are used to working with England fans at Wembley are to start working at away games. Two are initially planned in Scotland, with a view to building and developing a team of six.

Supporters have been warned about their behaviour ahead of the match in Glasgow, where Scottish police will strictly impose a ban on drinking in open spaces.

Concerns have been raised over the 5pm kick-off, while the Scottish FA has announced a "wide range of measures will be implemented as part of an enhanced security operation" following the recent terrorism atrocities in Manchester and London.

"These increased security measures at Hampden Park will include bag and people searches and to accommodate these increased measures, gates will now open at 3pm, half an hour earlier than originally planned," read a statement.