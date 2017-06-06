Martin O’Neill has confirmed that David McGoldrick is an injury concern ahead of Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Austria at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

The Ipswich Town forward sat out training this morning at the FAI headquarters in Abbotstown and the manager confirmed that McGoldrick had picked up a knee injury.

McGoldrick has had a scan on his knee and the manager will await the results ahead of making a final decision on the player’s availability.

"David McGoldrick has had a niggle behind his knee, which has come on a little bit," said O'Neill, speaking at the post-training press conference.

"He has had a scan and we are just waiting for the results of that. But it is niggly and he is a bit concerned about it."

The manager also confirmed that everyone else in the squad is fit for Sunday, but emphasised that there are still a lot of training sessions to complete ahead of the game.

"Yes, I would say McGoldrick is a doubt. I think everyone else is not too bad at the moment, but obviously still a few training sessions to negotiate."

Looking ahead to the Sunday's qualifier, the manager admitted that he is surprised with the favourites tag ahead of the game considering Austria were deemed "one of the best teams in Europe" in the build up to Euro 2016.

But the manager did admit that the confidence garnered from Sunday’s victory over Uruguay certainly won’t be a hindrance to his side.

"[Being favourites] really doesn’t worry me. We are at home, it is up to us. And as I mentioned in the press conference after the game that we have to be on the front foot.

"We have to take the crowd with us, we have to give them something to cheer and really it is up to us, whether we are favourites or not."



"It seems strange that we could be favourites against Austria when less than two years ago they won almost all of their qualifying games to get into the Euros and were being touted about being one of the best sides in Europe.

"They still have top quality players playing. They have players playing Champions League football and so it will be a tough, tough game for us naturally.

"But as you said, the bit of confidence that we got from the game against Uruguay shouldn’t be a hindrance."

The Ireland manager, however, would not get drawn into the ongoing debate in the media about which goalkeeper should start Sunday’s World Cup qualifier.

Darren Randolph has been Ireland’s first-choice keeper since that famous night at the Aviva Stadium when Martin O’Neill’s side recorded a historic victory over Germany back in October 2015.

But Keiren Westwood is coming off the back of another excellent season at his club Sheffield Wednesday and his case will have been aided by Randolph’s glaring mistake for the Uruguay goal on Sunday.

Both keepers played 45 minutes each in the 3-1 victory.

"I’m not going to be part of your debate at the end of it all," said O’Neill.

"I have some choices to make during the course of the build-up to the game and that is good for the Republic of Ireland itself as that is always wanted.

"We didn’t want people stepping into the side and thinking that they own it for the next couple of years."