The Confederations Cup begins on 17 June and you can watch all 16 games live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

The opening game features hosts Russia taking on New Zealand on Saturday week. The final takes place on 2 July in St Petersburg, the venue for the first World Cup semi-final next year.

The eight-strong tournament consists of the following year's World Cup hosts, the current World Cup holders, and the winners of the various confederation tournaments from UEFA to CONCACAF.

This year's entrants are Russia, Germany, Portugal, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Cameroon and New Zealand.

(Australia are currently bracketed in the Asian Football Confederation with their neighbours New Zealand remaining in the Oceania region.)

Here's the complete list of fixtures:

(All kick-off times listed are Irish time; screened live on RTÉ2)

Group stages

17 June Russia v New Zealand 4.00pm

18 June Portugal v Mexico 4.00pm

18 June Cameroon v Chile 7.00pm

19 June Australia v Germany 4.00pm

21 June Russia v Portugal 4.00pm

21 June Mexico v New Zealand 7.00pm

22 June Cameroon v Australia 4.00pm

22 June Germany v Chile 7.00pm

24 June Mexico v Russia 4.00pm

24 June New Zealand v Portugal 7.00pm

25 June Germany v Cameroon 4.00pm

25 June Chile v Australia 7.00pm

Semi-finals

28 June Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B 7.00pm

29 June Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A 7.00pm

Third place play-off

2 July Live from Moscow 3.00pm

Final

2 July Live from St. Petersburg 7.00pm.

Germany have been installed as favourites for this year's competition, albeit with Portugal and Chile also both hotly tipped.

All three teams are ranked in FIFA's top ten. But hosts Russia are plumbing new depths, falling as far as 63 in the latest update.

European teams, so dominant in the World Cup in recent times, have not often thrived in the Confederations Cup, with France (twice) and Denmark the only victors from the UEFA pool.

Brazil have won the past three Confederations Cup titles.