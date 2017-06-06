The Confederations Cup begins on 17 June and you can watch all 16 games live on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.
The opening game features hosts Russia taking on New Zealand on Saturday week. The final takes place on 2 July in St Petersburg, the venue for the first World Cup semi-final next year.
The eight-strong tournament consists of the following year's World Cup hosts, the current World Cup holders, and the winners of the various confederation tournaments from UEFA to CONCACAF.
This year's entrants are Russia, Germany, Portugal, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Cameroon and New Zealand.
(Australia are currently bracketed in the Asian Football Confederation with their neighbours New Zealand remaining in the Oceania region.)
Here's the complete list of fixtures:
(All kick-off times listed are Irish time; screened live on RTÉ2)
Group stages
17 June Russia v New Zealand 4.00pm
18 June Portugal v Mexico 4.00pm
18 June Cameroon v Chile 7.00pm
19 June Australia v Germany 4.00pm
21 June Russia v Portugal 4.00pm
21 June Mexico v New Zealand 7.00pm
22 June Cameroon v Australia 4.00pm
22 June Germany v Chile 7.00pm
24 June Mexico v Russia 4.00pm
24 June New Zealand v Portugal 7.00pm
25 June Germany v Cameroon 4.00pm
25 June Chile v Australia 7.00pm
Semi-finals
28 June Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B 7.00pm
29 June Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A 7.00pm
Third place play-off
2 July Live from Moscow 3.00pm
Final
2 July Live from St. Petersburg 7.00pm.
Germany have been installed as favourites for this year's competition, albeit with Portugal and Chile also both hotly tipped.
All three teams are ranked in FIFA's top ten. But hosts Russia are plumbing new depths, falling as far as 63 in the latest update.
European teams, so dominant in the World Cup in recent times, have not often thrived in the Confederations Cup, with France (twice) and Denmark the only victors from the UEFA pool.
Brazil have won the past three Confederations Cup titles.