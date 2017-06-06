Arsenal have made their first signing of the summer with the capture of Bosnian international defender Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

The 23 year old left-back has spent his entire professional career at Schalke, making 23 appearances in European competition in the process.

Unusually for a full back, Kolasinac is often lauded for his physical power and his strength in the air. A versatile operator, he can be deployed at centre-back or as a defensive anchor in midfield.

Though he was born in Germany and represented the country of his birth at underage level, Kolasinac opted to play for the country of his parents at senior international level, making his debut in 2013.

He featured as a defensive midfielder in Bosnia's 2-0 loss to Ireland in the Euro 2016 play-off second leg at the Aviva Stadium in November 2015.

Arsenal have confirmed he will be signing a "long-term contract". There is wide speculation that the deal will open the way for Kieran Gibbs to leave the new FA Cup champions with West Brom being the most heavily touted destination.