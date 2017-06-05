Sean Maguire has aired his delight at securing a move to Preston North End and told his new supporters: "I bring goals".

The Kilkenny man will join a healthy Irish contingent when he makes the move across the water at the end of July.

He's been outstanding this term, firing home 19 goals in 20 games to help Cork City streak 18 points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division.

That form caught the eye of Simon Grayson, who swooped for the striker six months after bringing over Dundalk pair Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," Maguire told the club's website.

"The club has shown an interest in me for a while now and so it's great to get it done.

"Seeing Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan come over and making such a big impact and doing unbelievably well, getting straight into the national team is something that I will be aiming for once I get over there.

"I'm a hard worker, I'm a grafter."

"It's a no-brainer really for me, obviously having the Irish fellas over there in Preston already it's a big help for me and will help me settle in and I really can't wait to get going.

"It's crazy how many Irish players there are at the club so it will be a big help to have some familiar faces around when I go into a dressing room where I don't really know my surroundings and with a group of players I'm not familiar with.

"I bring goals, that's shown by my record over the last couple of seasons. I'm more of a poacher, I score a lot of goals inside of the box. I've only scored a few outside the box.

"I'm a hard worker, I'm a grafter, for a small fella I can actually jump pretty high and I win a lot of headers, so that adds to the problem for defenders and I will always work hard for my teammates."

Maguire is aiming high ahead of his move to the Lilywhites. Promotion to the Premier League and a Republic of Ireland call-up are top of the agenda, with the 23-year-old hungry to follow in the footsteps of Boyle and Horgan.

"I can't wait to get going now," he said. "I'm looking forward to meeting all of the lads and hopefully progressing on where the club finished last year.

"The team finished in the top half of the table last season so we will want to be pushing for the play-offs this season.

"I didn't fear (Boyle and Horgan) going over there and not getting into the team because they are two great fellas and even better players.

"They were playing in Europe for Dundalk. it took Andy a while to get his first start, it took a couple of months but it's always going to be harder for a centre-half than a winger like Daryl.

"They have both stepped up to the plate and obviously got their Irish caps and they are regulars in the squad now and that is the level that I am going to be pushing for.

"I will work my socks off in training, make a good impression with the manager in training, and then get myself into the team and work hard to get to that level I am aiming for."