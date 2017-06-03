Sean Maguire will swell the Irish contingent further at Preston North End after the Cork City striker agreed a deal to join the Championship club.

Maguire, who fired in a hat-trick for the Leesiders in Friday night's 3-0 win at Dundalk, will head to Deepdale at the end of July.

He'll join former Lilywhites duo Daryl Horgan and Andy Boyle, as well as Alan Browne, Eoin Doyle, Aiden McGeady and Greg Cunningham, in Simon Grayson's squad.

The 23-year-old Kilkenny man has agreed a three-year deal and will move for an undisclosed compensation package.

He's been superb this season, a huge part of Cork's stunning march to the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table.

Maguire has scored 19 goals in 20 games. Having started his career with Waterford United, he had a spell across the water at West Ham before coming home to play for Sligo Rovers and then Dundalk.

In the winter of 2015, Caulfield brought him to Turner's Cross and Maguire's progress ever since has been sensational.

"Last year was a great year for myself," he told RTÉ Sport after the win at Oriel Park.

"This year I worked very hard in the off-season with the conditioning coach. I put a lot of effort into pre-season, worked hard, and I've stepped it up to a new level. I'm just really happy."