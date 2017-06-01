Shamrock Rovers are to host Scottish treble Champions Celtic in a July friendly which will serve as preparation from Celtic's Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic will travel to Tallaght Stadium for the 8 July fixture, a game which Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has identified as a key part of the build up to the new season and their Champions Legaue qualifying rounds.

Rodgers also insisted that it's a game his side will take seriously and that they'll be bringing their strongest team to face Rovers.

"We’re looking forward to going over and taking Celtic to our great supporters in Ireland and it’s good point in the season to get some pre season sharpness," he said.

"We’ll have a strong team there, we are not sending a Celtic XI or a reserve team, we are bringing the strongest squad that we have. It will be all the first team squad, players and management.