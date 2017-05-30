Martin O'Neill has hinted the New Jersey clash with Mexico is an audtion for the Republic of Ireland's fringe men to force their way into the reckoning for titanic World Cup qualifier showdown with Austria.

O'Neill's squad of 19 players were put through their paces under unseasonably grey skies at the New York Red Bulls training facility in Whippany, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning after flying in from Dublin on Monday.

The manager was remaining coy over his selection, but Brighton defender Shane Duffy is likely to play a significant part after being out of action since the beginning of March with a fractured metatarsal, as is Newcastle striker Daryl Murphy, who will hope for a start against the Austrians with Shane Long sidelined.

Ireland take on Uruguay on Sunday in Dublin before their Group D rivals come to town seven days later.

It means an inexperienced squad has gone to America, but the manager expects them to bring desire and intensity to the game and offered the carrot of inclusion for the big one.

"Some players need to play, especially if they've got a chance of being involved against Austria," he said.

"We've got two games - we don't want to lose and we want to develop some pattern of play."

Everton midfielder James McCarthy will miss the qualifier against Austria as he struggles to shake off hamstring and groin problems, and that also leaves a gap to plug in the middle of the field.

However, O'Neill revealed that Bournemouth's Harry Arter, who sat out his club's final game of the Premier League season, will join up with the squad on the other side of the Atlantic.

He said: "He was always going to miss the last game of the season. I think he was getting over some things. He'll be in when we get back."