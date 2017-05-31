Stephen Hunt believes Paul McShane has evolved into a "calm, calculated defender" under the tutelage of Jaap Stam and that he deserves to be trusted at the heart of the Republic of Ireland rearguard again.

McShane had a terrific campaign for Reading that ended with a desperately disappointing red card in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg at Fulham.

It ruled the Wicklow man out of the return fixture and Monday's final - lost, agonisingly, in a penalty shootout to Huddersfield - and gave oxygen to the detractors who believe he's prone to rash decision-making that can cost his team dear.

However Hunt, who spent four years at the Madjeski Stadium, stuck up for his former international team-mate and said his overall maturity has been clear to anyone who's watched the flame-haired defender consistently.

"He’s got a temper, no doubt about it. He’s Irish."

"When you consider the level he's playing at, and he hasn't had a cap in eight years, you'd generally feel he should have had a cap somewhere along the line in a game that's important," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Over the years he's had his critics of course, and everyone's entitled to their opinion, but I've been looking at McShane's performances up close and personal this year, and he's been outstanding.

"He's a different player to what he was three or four years ago. The difference is composure in terms of on the ball. That's something that probably applies to the whole Reading team in fairness with what Jaap Stam has brought to them. Maybe Jaap Stam has brought the best out of Paul as well in terms of playing.

"When I watch him play, he's very composed, very settled. He's always been an aggressive defender.

"When you have a defender like that, you hope the four other guys that are playing with him will be aggressive too, so if he's defending on the front foot, then you'd like to think the rest of them will come with him.

"Most times, when I’ve seen him play this year, he’s made the right decisions and he’s been correct in the way he’s playing."

Hunt himself was a player who wore his heart on his sleeve.

The Laois man carved out a good career across the water with the Royals, Hull, Wolves and Ipswich, earning 39 caps for his country to boot.

He always brought feverish energy to his displays in green and recognises in McShane a burning passion to do well for his country.

"He’s one of them players that has great pride in the country in general, not just playing for Ireland," said Hunt.

"You sit down with Paul McShane and you have a conversation with him, and you realise that he’s not the aggressive, long-haired player that he once was.

"He’s very witty, very funny. He’s got a temper, no doubt about it. He’s Irish. We’re blessed with centre-halves, we’re well covered in that position, but he is playing very well and he’s playing with a club that just missed out on the Premier League.

"I’ve played against him. He does be shouting at you, and he annoyed the bugger out of me, and he frustrates you of course, but that, tempered with a calm, calculated defender is what you want. I think he’s turned into that now."

"His calculated risk to win the ball probably has got better over the years."

Certainly, the influence of Stam can be no bad thing.

The Dutchman was one of the most imposing and respected defenders in Europe in his playing days, a rock in the Manchester United treble-winning team of 1999 and key performer for Lazio and AC Milan later in his career.

Asked if McShane's past reputation for rush-of-blood-to-the-head moments still haunts him, Hunt said: "It probably does, and some people are afraid to play him maybe on the back of that reputation.

"Sometimes you have to put that behind you, and give him a clean slate and let him prove himself again. We’ve all got our own opinions and that sometimes can be hard to change, myself included.

"James McClean would be one example for me that over the last year or two has really matured in the right way and does a good job for the team. So he’s one, for example, when he first came on the scene, that I wasn’t too sure of, but he’s been exceptional for Ireland over the last couple of years.

Sean St Ledger with Stephen Hunt

"I think if you look at Premier League experience with our centre backs, there’s not many. John O’Shea, maybe, and after that, there’s not really anyone setting the world on fire.

"Duffy’s obviously done well with Brighton this year. Keogh’s playing at Derby who are mid-table. Nothing against Keogh, of course, but don’t forget McShane’s playing with a team that are third in the league, that have been up there all year on a consistent basis.

"He must be doing something right, so to not have a competitive cap in eight years...

"To be fair to Martin he has him (McShane) in most squads. I think he understands the value of having him around the place, but the value of being around the place only does you a certain amount of good. I know that. You need to play, too, and I feel he’s been unlucky not to play."

