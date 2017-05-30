Cork City boss John Caulfield has his mind on only one thing ahead of Friday night's mouthwatering Oriel Park collision with Dundalk: victory.

The Leesiders have been scintillating this campaign, opening up a 15-point lead at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table having dropped just two points in 16 games.

Reigning champions Dundalk have been stop-start in comparison but are still the closest challengers to the team they've beaten into second place for the last three seasons.

Thoise close calls have instilled in Cork a ferocious hurt and desire to get across the line, and they can take another huge step towards doing so if they turn over Stephen Kenny's men on their own patch.

"Every game is big for me," Caulfield said on Tuesday.

"Our focus has been really good. We need to be right for the game, but we're looking forward to it. We go into the game with confidence but at the same time we know we'll have to give an outstanding performance and that's what we're gearing up to do.

"We're going to Dundalk to win the match. There's three points on offer. We feel we've a chance of winning the game so that's what we're focusing on. That's all we're in control of and we've to make sure we're ready ourselves for that.

"We're going to Dundalk to win the match and that's the way we approach all the games."

Kenny (above) and Caulfield were involved in a war of words in April, with the former accusing the Cork manager of a "personal and low attack" after things escalated.

Caulfield has been keen to play down that dispute ever since and, while praising his side's discipline in last Friday's 4-1 defeat of Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross, called for another huge effort on the artificial Oriel surface.

"It's certainly better than the last pitch," he said of the relayed turf.

"At the same time it's our first game this season on a plastic pitch. You'd prefer to play on grass but this is the way it is. It's better than the other pitch; it's a better surface.

"It does change the game a bit but at the end of the day you don't make excuses. You just drive on and deal with whatever comes up.

"Rovers have invested hugely and heavily to be title contenders and have talked a lot about it so from our point of view it was a test to see where they were at against us.

"Our discipline on Friday night was absolutely phenomenal. They were hyped up to go in and try and be physical so our discipline was superb. That's what you need to be, to need to have cool heads, composed and strong discipline."

Watch Dundalk v Cork City live on RTÉ2, Friday, 7.45pm