Arsene Wenger has verbally agreed a new two-year contract to remain Arsenal manager until at least 2019, with a formal announcement expected on Wednesday

The deal has been offered by majority owner Stan Kroenke and, while subject to formal ratification at a board meeting later today, it is been reported that Wenger’s continuation as manager is now regarded as a formality.

An official announcement will be made tomorrow when Wenger and Kroenke are expected to outline their vision and determination to make Arsenal again genuine challengers to win the Premier League.