Liverpool have followed Manchester United in scheduling a pre-season friendly in the Aviva Stadium this summer.

The club announced that they're to face Athletic Bilbao in Dublin on 5 August. It is the first time they will have faced the Basque club since their run to the European Cup title in 1983-84.

Three days before Liverpool come to town, the Aviva Stadium will play host to Manchester United's meeting with Sampdoria.

Tickets go on pre-sale from 11am on Wednesday, and general sale on Friday, and are sure to be popular amongst the Reds large Irish fanbase.

Liverpool last played in Dublin during the Brendan Rodgers era, when they beat Shamrock Rovers 4-0 in a summer friendly in the Aviva Stadium.

Like so many fixtures of its kind, that game was contentious among some League of Ireland stalwarts, with Dermot Keely memorably branding the Liverpool-supporting attendees "morons" on RTE's Soccer Republic.

In other Liverpool news, the club have won the race to sign Chelsea youth team striker Dom Solanke after beating off competition from a number of Premier League clubs, as well as Celtic and RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has allowed his contract to run down at the champions after failing to agree terms on a new deal and Press Association Sport understands he has opted to join Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

A fee, possibly in the region of £2 million to £3 million, for Solanke will be decided by a tribunal and the player, who has agreed a contract under £20,000-a-week, will initially go into the club's U-23 side.