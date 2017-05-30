Huddersfield full-back Chris Lowe believes David Wagner will reject any summer approaches to stay at a club where the head coach has become a "hero".

After 45 years away from the top flight, the Terriers secured a long-awaited return by winning Monday's Championship play-off final against Reading.

Nothing could split the sides over 120 goalless minutes at Wembley, with Wagner's men eventually emerging triumphant as a 4-3 penalty shootout win kick starts an exciting new chapter in the club's history.

Lowe was among Huddersfield's shootout heroes, completing a dream first season in West Yorkshire having arrived on a free transfer from 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern last summer.

Asked if he thought reaching the Premier League had been possible when he joined, the full-back told Press Association Sport: "No. No, because it is a tough league with many big clubs.

"They spend a lot of money every year and we get the chance to play a play-off final in this division is unbelievable.

"We're now just happy that we did it and we showed that you can get promoted with a low budget.

"I think the manager did it perfect the whole season.

"It started with our camp in Sweden - I think that was the starting point for this journey.

"We developed over the whole season and I think in the end we deserved that we got promoted."

Lowe cannot wait to continue celebrating with Huddersfield fans on Tuesday, saying it will take days or even weeks to compute the enormity of their achievement.

Promotion only boosts the profile of highly-rated coach Wagner, who has been a revelation since his surprise appointment at the John Smith's Stadium in November 2015.

The manager stayed at Huddersfield in December amid interest from Wolfsburg and Lowe is confident he will not be lured away this summer.

"To be honest, I don't believe that he will move now because of such an achievement with this club and get the chance to play Premier League next season with this club," he said.

"He is maybe a hero in this town and I don't think that he will move club.

"Well, I hope that he doesn't move!"

However, much is sure to change on and off the pitch this summer as Huddersfield swap matches against Burton and Blackburn for trips to Manchester United and Manchester City.

"It sounds a bit crazy," Lowe said, smiling. "I don't know what we can achieve next year, we are still the small dog.

"I hope that we can keep some players that we had on loan this season and what we will do next season I don't care about today, to be honest.

"I just want to celebrate today and then go on holiday, and after that I think about next season."