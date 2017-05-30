Striker Steven Fletcher is one of five players cut from Gordon Strachan's initial 29-man Scotland squad to face England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on 10 June.

Fletcher, who has 30 caps, missed out despite scoring five goals in his last seven matches for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Striker Jamie Murphy (Brighton), midfielders John McGinn (Hibernian) and Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (Hearts) were also left out.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who sustained a facial injury in Saturday's Scottish Cup final, has been retained in the squad but is still a doubt for the match in Glasgow.

Scotland are fourth in Group F on seven points, six behind leaders England, having won just two of their five matches so far.

Scotland squad: Craig Gordon, David Marshall, Allan McGregor, Ikechi Anya, Christophe Berra, Stephen Kingsley, Russell Martin, Charlie Mulgrew, Mark Reynolds, Andrew Robertson, Kieran Tierney, Stuart Armstrong, Barry Bannan, Scott Brown, Tom Cairney, Darren Fletcher, Ryan Fraser, James Forrest, James McArthur, James Morrison, Robert Snodgrass, Leigh Griffiths, Chris Martin, Steven Naismith