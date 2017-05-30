Tuesday evening sees one game in the Airtricity League Premier Division, with Shamrock Rovers hosting Bray Wanderers at Tallaght Stadium, kick-off 8pm.

The Hoops, after a 4-1 defeat to Cork City on Friday last, will be looking to bounce back and so maintain their position in the top half of the table.

Bray, currently third in the table, know that a win will leave them one point behind Dundalk in second.

Team news

Shamrock Rovers: Darren Meenan and Davey McAllister are both out (suspended). Paul Curry is still out injured, while Roberto Lopes is fot again after a knock to his ankle against Cork.

Bray Wanderers: Keith Buckley is doubtful due to a foot injury and Daragh Noone only returned to training on Sunday after a long term thigh injury.

Gaffer talk

Stephen Bradley (Shamrock Rovers)

"Bray are a good side, I've watched them a few times. They're a threat going forward, we know that.

They're above us in the table so they're obviously doing well. We've got to go and respect them, going forward and make sure we impose ourselves going the other way as well and go and try and take three points

"We're very disappointed in the scoreline and the result (in Cork) but when you sit back and look at it there's lots of positives as well to take from the game.

"We know conceding from three set plays is not acceptable, it's not good enough and we'll do everything to put that right."

Harry Kenny (Bray Wanderers)

"We were disappointed not to get all three points on Friday against Sligo Rovers especially after going in front twice and missing some very good chances towards the end of the game.

"Our performance improved on the previous two games and we need to carry this form into the Shamrock Rovers game.This will be our fourth game in eleven days so we had to taper the amount of training we do to keep the players fresh."