Northern Ireland have called up Southend's Adam Thompson and Accrington's Shay McCartan for the coming international fixtures against New Zealand and Azerbaijan.

Thompson's last appearance came in 2011 before Michael O'Neill's appointment as manager, while McCartan could make his debut amid the striker shortage brought by the absence of Conor Washington and Jamie Ward.

Washington is unavailable because he is getting married, while Ward is injured, but West Brom's Gareth McAuley has been included despite concerns over a knee injury that meant he missed the Baggies' final two games of the season. Burton defender Tom Flanagan is another potential debutant.

O'Neill's team host New Zealand on Friday, and they will then spend four days in Turkey before visiting Azerbaijan in a World Cup Group C qualifier on 10 June.

NI squad: Roy Carroll, Michael McGovern, Alan Mannus, Aaron Hughes, Gareth McAuley, Jonny Evans, Chris Brunt,, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Lee Hodson, Daniel Lafferty, Adam Thompson, Ryan McLaughlin, Tom Flanagan, Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Oliver Norwood, Shane Ferguson, Stuart Dallas, Paul Paton, Matthew Lund, Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Liam Boyce, Shay McCartan